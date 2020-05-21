County schools have announced graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, giving special consideration to this milestone celebration while following current public health guidelines.
Beginning Friday, May 29, schools will host ceremonies through the end of June. More details on commencement activities will be announced in the coming weeks.
The following is a list of planned ceremonies:
Blooming Grove High School
7:30 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Lion Field
Frost High School
7:30 p.m., Friday, May 29 at Joe Parum Field. Admission will be by ticket only. For bleacher seating, each graduate may invite the greater of five guests, or the number of immediate family who live together in the same home as the graduate.
Dawson High School
8 p.m. Friday, May 29 at Ed Mitchell Field. Seniors will be limited to eight family members.
Kerens High School
7 p.m. Thursday, June 4 at Tiger Stadium, Corsicana. The school will use the home side of the stadium only.
Mildred High School
7 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Tiger Stadium, Corsicana. Make-up day Saturday, June 6 at a time to be decided.
Rice High School
7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Larry Baer Field. Seniors will be limited to four guests.
Corsicana High School
9 p.m. Friday, June 29 at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Tiger Field.
