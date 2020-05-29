The Navarro County Commissioners Court took the first step in applying for the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund Tuesday, certifying the county's eligibility to receive funds offered to local governments through the federal program.
With the court's approval, County Auditor Terri Gillen and her office will be responsible for applying for grants to offset the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An addendum to the county's agreement with Justice Benefits, Inc. for the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program was also approved.
Gillen told Commissioners the addition to the existing agreement will allow JBI to file for grants seeking additional funds on behalf of the Navarro County Sheriff's Department.
The court gave its approval to pay the county's share of the cost associated with the upcoming Clean Up Day Saturday, June 6.
Navarro County and the City of Corsicana will sponsor the 2020 Clean Up Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which time, county residents may bring trash to the Corsicana Regional Landfill on Jester Road and Hwy. 31 at a reduced charge.
James Olsen, Commissioner Pct. 4, reminded the group that, due to current public health concerns, assistance unloading trailers and vehicles will not be offered. Also, volunteers will not be available to take items to the landfill for senior citizens or disabled residents. All participants should make plans to unload their own garbage.
Commissioner Pct. 3, Eddie Moore, presented requests on behalf of his precinct, receiving approval to post the closing of half a mile of SE CR 2230 and 960 ft. of SW CR 2390. The City of Richland was granted access to cross SW CR 2390, boring into two sections of the road.
During public comments, homeowner Lindy Lake alerted the court to several road hazards NW CR 2020, located in Precinct 1, caused by high water and overgrowth.
Jason Grant, Commissioner Pct. 1, assured her that crews are working in the area, installing a culvert, signs, and planning further maintenance as weather allows.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner took the opportunity to thank Commissioners for their assistance with a recent project at the county farm.
“It's great to be part of a team. Everyone understands that we're all in this together, it's a team effort,” Tanner said. “I know all of you are busy and had different things going on, but I appreciate you taking the time to come help us.”
In other business, the court accepted the Emergency Service District 1 audit for the 2019 fiscal year as presented, and approved a renewal application for Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool, Law Enforcement Liability Insurance, effective Aug. 1.
No action was taken on the county's burn ban, which remains lifted.
Commissioners entered into closed session to discuss economic development and personnel matters, taking no action once back in open session.
