Navarro County’s COVID-19 vaccination hub will get 1,500 first doses as Texas is set to receive 407,650 from the federal government for the week of Feb. 15.
Doses will be shipped to 302 providers in 158 counties, including 85 hub providers, like the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department, that focus on community vaccination efforts in exchange for a steady, weekly supply of the vaccine.
The Vaccine Registration Portal is online at navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
During Week 10 of the state’s distribution plan, an additional 217 providers will receive doses, with a focus on those that serve older adults, such as health departments, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, community and rural clinics, and some medical practices.
In addition to the state’s allocation, the federal government has shipped 80,000 doses of the vaccine to 376 Texas pharmacy locations as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, like Corsicana’s Walmart and H-E-B pharmacies.
For more information on your local H-E-B Pharmacy’s vaccine availability, visit vaccine.heb.com
Eligible Walmart Pharmacy customers can schedule a vaccine appointment online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine
In addition to these first doses, the state is ordering 333,650 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.
DSHS is working with providers to make sure they order the number of second doses they need at the appropriate time to allow people to return to the same provider to receive their next dose within six weeks of getting the first.
So far, Texas providers have administered more than 3.8 million doses of vaccine.
Nearly 2.8 million people have received at least one dose, and over one million have been fully vaccinated.
While 72% of Texans have been vaccinated in their home county, it is not a requirement, and vaccine has been administered to residents of all 254 counties.
The state continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
The vaccine remains limited and it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all who want to be vaccinated.
Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine
