Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools closed statewide until at least until April 3. Many Navarro County schools had already extended their closures and have been preparing students for alternative instruction to begin soon.
Corsicana ISD
“This is a difficult time for everyone in the country including the families, students and staff of our CISD community. We appreciate your words of support and encouragement of our schools as we continue to make difficult decisions regarding this unprecedented situation. Please know that students are at the heart of every decision we make.”
The CISD leadership and campus principals have been meeting to determine the best way to continue to provide food and academic learning resources to students during this extended period. The district will continue to update these resources on its website and social media channels, www.cisd.org/coronavirus.
Frost ISD
The district will provide instructional support for remote learning starting Monday, March 23.
More information will be communicated as further decisions and preparations are made. Contact will be made through district communications, as well as telephone contact from Frost ISD staff in the coming days.
Kerens ISD
“Our teachers and staff have been working hard this week to prepare for distance learning beginning Monday, March 23,” stated Martin Brumit, Superintendent. “Your child's teachers will be in contact with you later this week about how to access the digital curriculum, or how you can attain a packet if you do not have access to internet at home.”
Kerens ISD will continue serving grab and go breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Students should pick up meals behind the cafeteria, between the football and baseball fields. There will be no congregating allowed.
The district has provided educational resources and packets on its website at https://www.kerensisd.org/476028_3.
Dawson ISD
The district will provide instruction to all students through distance learning. Alternative instructional support will begin Monday, March 23, and continue to provide meals to students at specified locations. Campus principals will contact parents with more information.
The district is providing free meals to all children 18 and younger at three locations: Dawson Elementary School, 199 N. School Ave., Purdon Fire Department, 502 Skillman St. in Purdon, and Pursley Fire Department, 9772 FM 709 South in Purdon.
A Dawson ISD employee will be at each location from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. More locations will be opened as deemed necessary.
Mildred ISD
“Our teachers and staff have been working hard this week to prepare for distance learning beginning Monday, March 23,” the district stated.
Instructional packets for students who do not have internet access may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday at your child’s respective campus.
Elementary parents will pick up packets by driving through the pick-up line under the awning. Junior High and High School packets may be picked up at each campus office.
Rice ISD
Distance learning will begin Monday, March 23. High school students' assignments will be posted in Google Classroom. The district will be issuing grades five through eight Chromebooks to take home next week.
In addition, assignments can be emailed to students and parents. There will also be an option to pick up student work at each campus starting Monday from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
The district will provide grab and go breakfast and lunches from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the IMS campus. Students grades Pre-K through 12th grade may pick up both meals at that time, eliminating the need to make two trips.
The district will continue to monitor information, assess conditions throughout the weeks ahead, and will provide updates via its website, Rice ISD Facebook page, and school messenger.
Blooming Grove ISD
“This is a difficult time for everyone in the country including the families, students and staff of our BGISD community,” stated the district. “We appreciate your words of support and encouragement of our schools as we continue to make difficult decisions regarding this unprecedented situation. Please know that students are at the heart of every decision we make.”
District leaders and campus principals have been meeting to determine the best way to continue to provide food and we will be posting academic learning resources for students during this extended period. Updates will continue to be provided on the district's website and social media.
The district is providing a free lunch for children up to 18 years old until school resumes. Look for the BG car at the following times and locations:
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Emhouse at mailboxes and Peggy's Place in Navarro Mills
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Youth Expo in Corsicana and Dresden at the corner of FM 55 and FM 744
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Barry Post Office and the Blooming Grove City Park
Children must be present to receive a meal. This is for all children in the area, you do not have to be a Blooming Grove student to participate.
Navarro College
Navarro College announced Friday it will begin modified instruction and operations Monday, March 23, through the end of spring semester.
All Navarro College campus locations are closed to the general public until April 3. Employees will be performing essential functions during this time.
The following actions will take effect Monday:
The majority of courses will be delivered online. Courses in the following programs will be delivered through a combination of online and face-to-face delivery by appointment, and in groups of no more than 10 people total: MLT, PTA, OTA, EMS, Cosmetology, Petroleum Technology, Massage Therapy, Welding, Fire, and Police Academy. Faculty will deliver specific details to their students.
College faculty and staff will work remotely unless otherwise directed by their supervisor beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 23 until further notice.
For more information, visit www.navarrocollege.edu/covid-19/.
James L. Collins Catholic School will continue its e-learning and remote curriculums.
For those concerned about internet access, the districts encourage you to check with your internet or phone service provider, as many companies are waiving internet data restrictions during this time.
School officials offer the following tips for school and at home:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
On the net:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
