Corsicana, Mildred, and Rice ISDs this week announced extended school closures through April 13 in accordance with shelter in place orders issued from the city and county in effect until April 8.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott's ordered schools closed statewide until at least April 3, Navarro County schools have been utlizing alternative methods of instruction.
Corsicana ISD
Corsicana ISD announced Thursday it would extend school closures through April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the schools' closure, CISD will continue to offer distance learning opportunities through online instruction as well as paper packets for students.
Students who need paper packets may pick them up, and turn them back in, at any one of the 17 food distribution sites. Breakfast and lunch for the week will be distributed to any CISD student on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon (Collins and Navarro 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
For Corsicana High School students needing a device, laptop loans will available for check-out April 1 through 3 at the CHS front entry drive. Please see the district's distribution schedule for more information. www.cisd.org/coronavirus.
Mildred ISD
For the health and safety of its students, faculty, staff and community, Mildred ISD announced Thursday it would extend its closure through April 13.
During that time, it will continue to offer students online or paper packet instruction. Students needing paper packets may pick them up each Monday at their respective campus between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Complete assignments from previous weeks may be returned at that time.
Rice ISD
Rice ISD announced Thursday it would extend its closure until April 13, during which time students will continue at-home instruction. For more updates and information, visit the district's website.
Frost ISD
The district continues its remote learning curriculums. More information will be communicated as further decisions and preparations are made.
Kerens ISD
The district has provided educational resources and packets on its website.
Kerens ISD will continue serving grab and go breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Students should pick up meals behind the cafeteria, between the football and baseball fields. There will be no congregating allowed.
Dawson ISD
The district continues to provide instruction to all students through distance learning.
The district is providing free meals to all children 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays at three locations: Dawson Elementary School, 199 N. School Ave., Purdon Fire Department, 502 Skillman St. in Purdon, and Pursley Fire Department, 9772 FM 709 South in Purdon.
Visit the district's website for more updates and information.
Blooming Grove ISD
During the district's closure, student learning continues to be a priority in Blooming Grove ISD. Information for each campus and course can be found on the districts website.
The district is providing a free lunch for children up to 18 years old until school resumes. Look for the BG car at the following times and locations:
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Emhouse at mailboxes and Peggy's Place in Navarro Mills
11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Youth Expo in Corsicana and Dresden at the corner of FM 55 and FM 744
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Barry Post Office and the Blooming Grove City Park
Children must be present to receive a meal. This is for all children in the area, you do not have to be a Blooming Grove student to participate.
Navarro College
Navarro College will utilize modified instruction and operations through the end of spring semester.
The majority of courses will be delivered online. Courses in the following programs will be delivered through a combination of online and face-to-face delivery by appointment, and in groups of no more than 10 people total: MLT, PTA, OTA, EMS, Cosmetology, Petroleum Technology, Massage Therapy, Welding, Fire, and Police Academy. Faculty will deliver specific details to their students.
College faculty and staff will work remotely unless otherwise directed by their supervisor until further notice.
For more information, visit www.navarrocollege.edu/covid-19/.
James L. Collins Catholic School continues its e-learning and remote curriculums.
Two Dimensions Charter School is closed until April 10, For more details, visit www.twodimensions.org.
For those concerned about internet access, the districts encourage you to check with your internet or phone service provider, as many companies are waiving internet data restrictions during this time.
School officials offer the following tips for school and at home:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

