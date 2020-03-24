Dallas - As a result of the current state of emergency, the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority has developed a dedicated COVID-19 mental health support line available to its system of care to provide trauma informed support and psychological first aid to those experiencing stress and anxiety during this time of crisis.
This service will operate as an adjunct to our crisis services and allow for direct transfers between lines to address a need for a crisis level care.
It is normal to feel stress, anxiety, grief, and worry during times of public crisis. This dedicated line will provide relief to our traditional crisis line while providing the necessary support within our community as we work through this specific crisis.
The NTBHA COVID-19 Mental Health Support line can be reached at, 833-251-7544. Individuals who contact the COVID-19 support line needing a higher level of care will be transferred directly to our traditional 24/7 NTBHA crisis line at, 866-260-8000.
