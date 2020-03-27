Navarro County Office of Emergency Management provided its daily COVID-19 update Friday, reporting 43 tested, 30 negative results, and 12 awaiting results. To date, Navarro County has reported one confirmed case of COVID-19, and no related deaths.
"Stay Home, Stay Safe" Emergency Declaration Orders are in place for the City of Corsicana and Navarro County until midnight April 8. These orders are for the City of Corsicana and the unincorporated areas in Navarro County.
The orders are located here: https://navarrocountyoem.org/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
County Stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector. City and County leaders are researching additional steps to help stop the spread.
Conditions are being continuously monitored locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/2019-n…/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html
For Employers, Interim Guidance is located here:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/commu…/guidance-business-response.html
If you believe you may be sick, here are current CDC Guidelines:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/…/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
https://www.cisa.gov/…/CISA_Guidance_on_the_Essential_Criti…
Navarro County Updates:
https://navarrocountyoem.org/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.