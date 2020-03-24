There have been no positive test results in Navarro County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, reported Eric Meyers, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator.
According to the report, 31 swab tests have been performed to date, with 20 negative results, and 11 tests pending.
"Stay Home, Stay Safe" Emergency Declaration Orders are in place for the City of Corsicana and Navarro County from 11:59 p.m. March 25 until 11:59 p.m. April 8.
These orders are for the City of Corsicana and the unincorporated areas in Navarro County.
The orders are located here: https://navarrocountyoem.org/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
County Stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector. City and County leaders are researching additional steps to help stop the spread.
“We are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level,” Meyers stated.
Please note: These figures are not updated with all current counts from every county.
Here are the statistics as of 2 p.m. March 24:
Texas Total Testing:
11,667
Public Labs
1,758
Private Labs
99,409*
*Number does not include the total tested by all private labs.
Texas COVID-19 Cases:
Total Statewide Cases
410
Deaths
9
National:
Total cases: 44,183
Total deaths: 544
Jurisdictions reporting cases: 54 (50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands)
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/2019-n…/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html
For Employers, Interim Guidance is located here:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/commu…/guidance-business-response.html
If you believe you may be sick, here are current CDC Guidelines:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/…/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
https://www.cisa.gov/…/CISA_Guidance_on_the_Essential_Criti…
Navarro County Updates:
https://navarrocountyoem.org/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
-----------------
