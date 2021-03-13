This time last year, the United States was preparing for the imminent arrival of the coronavirus. Now, with more than 2 million confirmed cases and 45,000 deaths reported statewide, restrictions have been lifted as vaccine supplies remain steady, but limited.
Navarro County agencies worked quickly last year as the deadly virus was declared a global pandemic. Before the county reported its first case, first responders, elected officials, and representatives of school districts, courts and health organizations met for the first time March 13, 2020.
That same day, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster as the virus spread to all of the state's biggest cities. At the time, Texas had less than 20 confirmed cases of the new virus.
Eric Meyers, Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator, and Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley started working with local health authorities and the late Dr. Kent Rogers, Medical Director of the Corsicana/Navarro County Health Department, in January 2020.
Through regular meetings and consultations with county stakeholders, they have continued to organize what has been described by many as an exemplary effort to combat the virus.
Navarro County schools extended spring break, ending the school year virtually, and nursing homes and senior living centers restricted visitors, a practice they would be forced to continue indefinitely.
Many businesses closed, and all were faced with difficult decisions as they worked through numerous challenges to protect and support their employees and communities.
Throughout the year, local residents, business owners, first responders, and elected officials continued to adapt and overcome, developing new ways of conducting business and serving others.
Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport declared a state of disaster March 18, 2020, followed by the city of Corsicana.
The resulting ban on large gatherings and growing concerns prompted the cancellation of the Navarro County Youth Expo, Derrick Days, Texas Veterans Parade, and countless other planned events.
The county confirmed its first case of COVID-19 March 26, 2020, a resident of Rice hospitalized outside the area, who was later reported as the county’s first COVID-related death April 1. Navarro County reported its second death later that week.
“It's 10 times more lethal than influenza,” Dr. Rogers said at the time. “Influenza may get 18 to 20,000 in a rough year. Now you're talking about 200,000 deaths. This is a massive event that people want me to tell them that it's not serious, but that is not proper thinking.
This virus has never been seen before. We do not have innate immunity. It's going to get some people."
Sadly, Dr. Rogers lost his life to the virus he fought so hard to contain in January.
Known for providing regular updates, his last message to the community was one he often repeated: Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay six feet away.
Reopening Texas
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Texas Education Agency developed guidelines for schools to reopen for the fall semester and many districts offered the option of virtual and in-person classes.
By winter break, most local schools had ended virtual instruction.
Now, as this school year comes to an end, some districts have opted to extend school days to make up for lost time, further compounded by closures prompted by severe weather.
Testing and vaccines
As testing for the virus became available, Americans struggled with a return to normalcy. Everyday routines and practices were upended, closings and cancellations continued, and cases began to surge.
Countless events were cancelled and restrictions put in place to encourage social distancing to try to stop the rapid spread of the virus.
As predicted, cases peaked throughout the nation and state and local governments issued directives to try to stop the spread of the virus, with Texas marking its works outbreak in January 2021.
Over the next few months, the governor would issue several executive orders and directives, enacting the state's phased plan to fight the virus and reopen the economy.
Texas announced its vaccination plan in November 2020 and doses began arriving the next month.
Since then, the state’s supply has continued to increase, more people are eligible to receive the vaccine, and more local providers are getting regular allotments as Texas averages a million vaccinations a week.
Currently approved for the vaccine are front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, those 65 and older, people at least 16 with qualifying health conditions and teachers and child-care workers.
People 50 and older will also be eligible beginning March 15.
As of March 12, Texas has given nearly 7 million doses, more than 4 million people have received at least one dose and more than 2 million are fully vaccinated.
The Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination hub has given more than 6,000 vaccinations since opening in January, and more than 12,000 people registered to receive it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nationwide, about 62.5 million people, or 18.8% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose, and about 32.9 million people, or 9.9% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.
Earlier this month, the CDC announced that people who have been fully vaccinated should be able to resume their normal activities within two weeks, however, they should still wear a mask and keep their distance in public until more data becomes available.
Where are we now?
Gov. Abbott’s most recent executive order took effect March 10, lifting mandatory mask orders and capacity restrictions statewide. As the order took effect, hospitalizations and deaths in Texas were on the decline.
Marking a year since the virus brought the nation to an abrupt halt, President Joe Biden signed the third coronavirus relief package and pledged March 11 that all American adults will be eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
The day before, the CDC reported more than 29 million cases and 527,000 deaths in the United States.
By March 11, Navarro County had recorded 3,397 confirmed cases and 142 related deaths.
Federal and state health experts urge everyone to continue to wear masks and take precautions as new and more contagious variants of the virus emerge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.