Free, drive through testing will return to Corsicana from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 15 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center.
Testing is free to all Navarro County residents. Pre-registration is not required; registration will be conducted onsite at the time of testing.
Testing is recommended for those experiencing fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, shortness of breathe, loss of taste and/or smell.
