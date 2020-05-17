Gov. Greg Abbott Monday directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services to test 100% of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes.
While much of the COVID-19 coverage of late has focused on the economy, there is another area that’s also disturbing. Residents and staff at long term care facilities make up over 40% of Texas COVID-19 related deaths, and COVID-19 flare ups have been reported at over 200 Texas assisted living facilities.
"The State of Texas is working to rapidly expand our testing capacity – especially among vulnerable populations in Texas nursing homes," Abbott said.
"This important collaboration among HHSC, TDEM, and DSHS will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained."
The Alzheimer’s Association Thursday announced its supports of Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive, citing that residents with dementia are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 due to their age, increased likelihood of coexisting chronic conditions, and the community nature of these settings.
This decision to test all residents is consistent with new guidelines issued by the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is also releasing important guidance to address the nursing homes and residential care facility crisis.
Specifically, the Alzheimer’s Association is urging policymakers to implement new policy solutions that will address the immediate and long term issues impacting care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:
• enhance testing in community settings
• implement necessary reporting
• develop protocols to respond to a rise in cases
• ensure all facilities have the necessary equipment, like personal protective equipment
“We are facing a crisis in nursing homes and long term care facilities due to an inability to access the necessary testing, PPE, inconsistent/inaccurate reporting and more,” stated Scott Finley of Texas' Alzheimer Association.
More than two million Americans are living in nursing homes assisted living facilities. According to some estimates, more than 27,000 residents and workers have died from the coronavirus at nursing homes and other long-term care communities. Some additional insights:
• People with Alzheimer’s or other dementia make up a large proportion of the residents in these settings.
• 48% of nursing home residents have dementia.
• 42% of residents in residential care facilities, including assisted living facilities, have Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
