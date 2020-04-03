The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition developed a resource guide to assist the community in navigating and staying informed during the COVID-19 crisis.
“We know that organizations across our community are changing their service hours, service methods and offerings, and may have specific policies and procedures to keep the public safe,” the group stated. “We’ve done our best to compile as much accurate information as we can.”
The resource guide contains information on free meals offered by county school districts, and support services for basic needs like utilities, government services, healthcare and mental health and more.
To view the entire resource guide online, visit https://tinyurl.com/resourcenavarrokids.
No matter where you live, you can dial 211 or 877-541-7905 and select option six to get information and referrals to COVID-19 social services, including testing, community clinics, unemployment benefits and more.
