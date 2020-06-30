Navarro County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, June 30. The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported that of the county's 241 cases, 155 have recovered and 80 are currently considered active.
Currently, eight patients are hospitalized and there are 24 probable cases. To date, six related deaths have been reported.
According to the health department, there are more than 940 tests pending at this time.
A free drive-thru testing site will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2 at Rice Middle School, located at 1402 SW McKinney St. in Rice.
Pre-registration is required and tests will be conducted by appointment only. Visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400 to register.
Testing is recommended for those experiencing fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
Testing is also recommended for first responders, emergency medical and health care workers, and those who have experienced the symptoms listed above in the past seven days, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, and Streetman.
Included in Tuesday's report were the following statistics:
New cases:
• 21 y/old W/F – Corsicana
• 56 y/old H/F – Purdon
• 40 y/old H/M – Powell
• 24 y/old H/M – Rice
• 45 y/old H/M – Corsicana
• 14 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 20 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 23 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 65 y/old B/M – Corsicana
• 23 y/old W/M – Corsicana
• 21 y/old H/F – Corsicana
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
Governor Abbott Announces Phase 3 to Open Texas - June 3, 2020
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-iii…
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
National COVID-19 Landing Page
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.