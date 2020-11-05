Navarro County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Nov. 5. To date, the county reports 1,499 confirmed cases (2,082 total cases), 1,898 have recovered and 144 are currently considered active.
To date, 40 related deaths have been reported.
Currently, six patients are hospitalized and there are 583 probable cases. As of Nov. 4, the hospitalization rate is 9.89% for Trauma Service Area E, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services.
COVID-19 testing returns to Navarro County on Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Cook Education Center at Navarro College in Corsicana. Testing is free of charge. You can register at https://www.gogettested.com/ or on site.
Included in Thursday's report were the following statistics:
New positive cases:
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Chatfield, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, Streetman, Eureka, Mildred, Retreat and Wortham.
PCR and antigen tests are totaled daily in active and recovered case counts.
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
Gov. Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings:
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-establishes-statewi…
More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
Governor Abbott Announces Phase 3 to Open Texas - June 3, 2020
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-iii…
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
National COVID-19 Landing Page
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
——————
