Navarro County reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 1, in addition to the 28 new cases recorded Monday, Nov. 30. To date, the county reports 1,877 confirmed cases (2,730 total cases), 2,421 have recovered and 264 are currently considered active.
To date, 45 related deaths have been reported.
Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized and there are 853 probable cases with 21 still pending contact verification from Health Department.
As of Nov. 30 the hospitalization rate is 17.26% for Trauma Service Area E, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services.
COVID-19 testing returns to Navarro County from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 and Sunday, Dec. 6 at the Cook Education Center at Navarro College in Corsicana.
Testing is free of charge. You can register at www.gogettested.com/ or simply register at the site.
The public health department is seeing a rapid rise in new cases. The department urges residents to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask when in public, and utilize free, public testing scheduled every Saturday and Sunday through December. Register for testing online at www.gogettested.com/
Included in Tuesday's report were the following statistics:
The new positives are as follows:
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Chatfield, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, Streetman, Eureka, Mildred, Retreat and Wortham.
PCR and antigen tests are totaled daily in active and recovered case counts.
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
