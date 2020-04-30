April 30, 2020 COVID-19
Update for Navarro County
Testing - 375 tested, 325 negatives, 19 pending, 31 positives, 17 recovered, & 2 deaths
.
COVID-19 Navarro County:
Confirmed Cases - 31
Recovered - 17
Deaths - 2
Active Cases -12
Hospitalizations -1
Non-Hospitalized - 11
Case locations -
Corsicana - 12
*Barry - 4
*Dawson - 1
*Emhouse - 2
*Rice - 7
Kerens - 3
Powell - 2
* DENOTES CASE NEAR CITY LIMITS
Governor Abbots Executive Orders for 4/17/2020
https://gov.texas.gov/
…/governor-abbott-issues-executive-or…
"Stay Home, Stay Safe" Emergency Declaration Orders in place for Navarro County from 11:59PM on March 25th until April 30th at 11:59 PM. ***
Orders for the City of Corsicana and the unincorporated areas in Navarro County are located on the Navarro County OEM website.
We are asking residents to remember distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to STAY HOME.
Navarro County COVID-19 Page
https://navarrocountyoem.org/
…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
The State and Local orders are located here: https://navarrocountyoem.org/
County Stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
City and county leaders are researching additional steps to help STOP THE SPREAD.
We are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/
National COVID-19 Landing Page
https://www.coronavirus.gov/
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
https://www.cisa.gov/
——————
