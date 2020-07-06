Coronavirus.jpg

Navarro County reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, July 6. The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported that of the county's 370 total cases, 211 have recovered and 153 are currently considered active.

Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized and there are 44 probable cases. To date, six related deaths have been reported.

Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, and Streetman.

Included in Monday's report were the following statistics:

New cases:

19 y/old H/F- Rice

21 y/old H/M - Rice

26 y/old 8/F-Corsicana

5 y/old B/M-Corsicana

21y/old B/F-Corsicana

53 y/old H/F-Corsicana

49 y/old H/M - Corsicana

37 y/old H/F- Rice

26 y/ old H /M - Corsicana

18 y/old H/F- Rice

33 y/old H/F- Corsicana

37 y/old H/M-Corsicana

41y/old H/F-Corsicana

29 y/old W/M- Barry

18 y/old B/F-Corsicana

22 y/old H/M-Corsicana

37 y/old H/M - Corsicana

34 y/old W/F-Corsicana

39 y/old H/F- Corsicana

37 y/old H/F- Corsicana

71 y/old W/F-Corsicana

65 y/old W/M - Corsicana

37 y/old B/M-Corsicana

44 y/old H/F- Corsicana

60 y/old H/F-Corsicana

18 y/old H/M -Corsicana

53 y/old H/M-Corsicana

43 y/old B/M - Corsicana

21 y/old H/M-Corsicana

42 y/ old H/M - Corsicana

75 y/old W/F- Kerens

42 y/old W/M-Corsicana

47 y/old H/F- Corsicana

22 y/old H/M- Corsicana

70 y/old B/M - Corsicana

86 y/old H/F- Corsicana

38 y/old W/F-Corsicana

22 y/old B/F- Kerens

16 y/old B/M - Kerens

21 y/old H/F-Corsicana

14 y/old H/M-Corsicana

41 y/old H/M- Rice

43 y/old W/F- Kerens

33 y/old W/M- Corsicana

45 y/old H/F-Corsicana

22 y/old H/M-Corsicana

58 y/old H/F- Corsicana

66 y/old B /M- Corsicana

26 y/old H /F- Corsicana

13 y/old H/F- Corsicana

20 y/old H/F- Corsicana

22 y/old A/F-Corsicana

31 y/old H/M-Corsicana

24 y/old H/M- Corsicana

40 y/old H/F - Corsicana

25 y/old H/F -Corsicana

19 y/old H/M- Rice

28 y/old H/F-Corsicana

38 y/old W/F-Corsicana

45 y/old H/M -Corsicana

21 y/old H/F- Corsicana

68 y/old W/M-Corsicana

61 y/old W/M - Barry

32 y/ old W/F - Corsicana

31 y/old H/F- Corsicana

38 y/old W/F-Corsicana

69 y/old H/F- Corsicana

37 y/old H/F- Corsicana

58 y/old H/M-Corsicana

32 y/old H/M- Corsicana

37 y/old H/F- Corsicana

65 y/old H/M - Corsicana

64 y/old W/F- Kerens

40 y/old H/M -Corsicana

38 y/old H/F - Corsicana

26 y/old H/M- Corsicana

42 y/old W/F- Barry

48 y/old W/M - Blooming Grove

24 y/old H/M - Corsicana

51 y/old H/F - Powell

19 y/old H/M- Purdon

78 y/old W/F- Dawson

21 y/old H/F- Corsicana

30 y/old B/F-Corsicana

42 y/old H/M-Corsicana

21 y/old W/F-Corsicana

29 y/old H/F - Barry

The new probable cases are as follows:

21 y/old B/F - Corsicana

56 y/old H/F-Corsicana

60 y/old W/M-Kerens

42 y/old H/F - Corsicana

For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.

Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.

City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.

County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.

Gov. Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings:

https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-establishes-statewi…

More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.

Governor Abbott Announces Phase 3 to Open Texas - June 3, 2020

https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-iii…

For Statewide case numbers, visit:

https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus

For National case numbers, visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/

National COVID-19 Landing Page

https://www.coronavirus.gov/

Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:

https://www.cisa.gov/

