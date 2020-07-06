Navarro County reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, July 6. The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported that of the county's 370 total cases, 211 have recovered and 153 are currently considered active.
Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized and there are 44 probable cases. To date, six related deaths have been reported.
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, and Streetman.
Included in Monday's report were the following statistics:
New cases:
19 y/old H/F- Rice
21 y/old H/M - Rice
26 y/old 8/F-Corsicana
5 y/old B/M-Corsicana
21y/old B/F-Corsicana
53 y/old H/F-Corsicana
49 y/old H/M - Corsicana
37 y/old H/F- Rice
26 y/ old H /M - Corsicana
18 y/old H/F- Rice
33 y/old H/F- Corsicana
37 y/old H/M-Corsicana
41y/old H/F-Corsicana
29 y/old W/M- Barry
18 y/old B/F-Corsicana
22 y/old H/M-Corsicana
37 y/old H/M - Corsicana
34 y/old W/F-Corsicana
39 y/old H/F- Corsicana
37 y/old H/F- Corsicana
71 y/old W/F-Corsicana
65 y/old W/M - Corsicana
37 y/old B/M-Corsicana
44 y/old H/F- Corsicana
60 y/old H/F-Corsicana
18 y/old H/M -Corsicana
53 y/old H/M-Corsicana
43 y/old B/M - Corsicana
21 y/old H/M-Corsicana
42 y/ old H/M - Corsicana
75 y/old W/F- Kerens
42 y/old W/M-Corsicana
47 y/old H/F- Corsicana
22 y/old H/M- Corsicana
70 y/old B/M - Corsicana
86 y/old H/F- Corsicana
38 y/old W/F-Corsicana
22 y/old B/F- Kerens
16 y/old B/M - Kerens
21 y/old H/F-Corsicana
14 y/old H/M-Corsicana
41 y/old H/M- Rice
43 y/old W/F- Kerens
33 y/old W/M- Corsicana
45 y/old H/F-Corsicana
22 y/old H/M-Corsicana
58 y/old H/F- Corsicana
66 y/old B /M- Corsicana
26 y/old H /F- Corsicana
13 y/old H/F- Corsicana
20 y/old H/F- Corsicana
22 y/old A/F-Corsicana
31 y/old H/M-Corsicana
24 y/old H/M- Corsicana
40 y/old H/F - Corsicana
25 y/old H/F -Corsicana
19 y/old H/M- Rice
28 y/old H/F-Corsicana
38 y/old W/F-Corsicana
45 y/old H/M -Corsicana
21 y/old H/F- Corsicana
68 y/old W/M-Corsicana
61 y/old W/M - Barry
32 y/ old W/F - Corsicana
31 y/old H/F- Corsicana
38 y/old W/F-Corsicana
69 y/old H/F- Corsicana
37 y/old H/F- Corsicana
58 y/old H/M-Corsicana
32 y/old H/M- Corsicana
37 y/old H/F- Corsicana
65 y/old H/M - Corsicana
64 y/old W/F- Kerens
40 y/old H/M -Corsicana
38 y/old H/F - Corsicana
26 y/old H/M- Corsicana
42 y/old W/F- Barry
48 y/old W/M - Blooming Grove
24 y/old H/M - Corsicana
51 y/old H/F - Powell
19 y/old H/M- Purdon
78 y/old W/F- Dawson
21 y/old H/F- Corsicana
30 y/old B/F-Corsicana
42 y/old H/M-Corsicana
21 y/old W/F-Corsicana
29 y/old H/F - Barry
The new probable cases are as follows:
21 y/old B/F - Corsicana
56 y/old H/F-Corsicana
60 y/old W/M-Kerens
42 y/old H/F - Corsicana
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
Gov. Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings:
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-establishes-statewi…
More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
Governor Abbott Announces Phase 3 to Open Texas - June 3, 2020
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-iii…
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
National COVID-19 Landing Page
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com.
