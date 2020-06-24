Navarro County reported one additional death and 14 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, June 24. The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported that of the county's 170 cases, 97 have recovered and 68 are currently considered active.
Five patients are currently hospitalized and there are 15 probable cases. To date, five related deaths have been reported.
A walk-up testing site for COVID-19 will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28 and Monday, June 29 at Carroll Elementary School, located at 1101 E. 13th Ave. in Corsicana. Testing is free to Navarro County residents and first responders are welcome.
Online registration is not required and will be done on site. The person being tested must have access to a telephone as results will be returned by phone call or message.
Testing is recommended for those experiencing fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
Testing is also recommended for first responders, emergency medical and health care workers, and those who have experienced the symptoms listed above in the past seven days, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, and Streetman.
The health department will now list additional information in daily reporting. Each case will provide information including age, sex, location, and any important details.
Included in Wednesday's report were the following statistics:
New cases:
• 62 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 45y/old H/M – Corsicana
• 41 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 7 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 17 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 47 y/old H/M – Corsicana
• 53 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 56 y/old H/M – Corsicana
• 43 y/old H/F – Rice
• 56 y/old H/M – Corsicana
• 41 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 56 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 61 y/old H/M – Corsicana
• 62 y/old H/M – Corsicana
New probable case:
• 67 y/old W/M – Corsicana (will remain a probable case – No PCR)
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
