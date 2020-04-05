The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported the county's second coronavirus/COVID-19 related death Sunday, April 5.
The woman was a 51-year-old resident of Corsicana. She tested positive for COVID-19 March 31 at Navarro Regional Hospital and was then transferred to Baylor Hospital, where she passed away.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in these difficult times, and we should all honor this loss of life by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” stated the department.
“If our residents adhere to the Navarro County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and the guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Texas then we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
