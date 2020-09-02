Navarro County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, Sept. 2. To date, the county reports 1,110 confirmed cases (1,361 total cases), 1,204 have recovered and 131 are currently considered active.
Free COVID-19 is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 and Saturday, Sept. 12 at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana. Register at www.gogettested.com
Currently 14 patients are hospitalized and there are 251 probable cases. To date, 26 related deaths have been reported.
PCR and antigen tests are totaled daily in active and recovered case counts.
Included in Wednesday's report were the following statistics:
New cases:
• 57 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 44 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 21 y/old W/F – Corsicana
• 73 y/old W/F – Corsicana
• 91 y/old W/F – Corsicana
• 75 y/old B/M – Corsicana
• 90 y/old W/F – Corsicana
The new probable cases are as follows:
• 23 y/old H/F – Corsicana
• 50 y/old W/F – Corsicana
• 48 y/old PI/F – Corsicana
• 52 y/old PI/M – Corsicana
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Angus, Barry, Blooming Grove, Chatfield, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Richland, Kerens, Purdon, Powell, Streetman, Eureka, Mildred and Retreat.
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
City and county leaders continue to research additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
Gov. Abbott Establishes Statewide Face Covering Requirement, Issues Proclamation To Limit Gatherings:
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-establishes-statewi…
More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
Governor Abbott Announces Phase 3 to Open Texas - June 3, 2020
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-iii…
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
National COVID-19 Landing Page
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
