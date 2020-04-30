With children enjoying an extended break from school, the risk of ATV accidents and fatalities increases. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Department of Transportation remind parents to always supervise riders under age 16 and teach kids to ride responsibly.
Texas leads the nation in ATV fatalities, with 84% of those deaths taking place on rural roads.
The state requires children under 14 to always be supervised by a parent or guardian. Always make sure riders wear a helmet and proper safety clothing.
Children should never be allowed to ride adult ATVs and all riders should take an ATV Safety Course. For ATV training information, call 800-887-2887 or visit atvsafety.org.
