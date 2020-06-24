A walk-up testing site for COVID-19 will be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28 and Monday, June 29 at Carroll Elementary School, located at 1101 E. 13th Ave. in Corsicana. Testing is free to Navarro County residents and first responders are welcome.
Online registration is not required and will be done on site. The person being tested must have access to a telephone as results will be returned by phone call or message.
Testing is recommended for those experiencing fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting, nasal congestion, loss of taste and/or smell.
Testing is also recommended for first responders, emergency medical and health care workers, and those who have experienced the symptoms listed above in the past seven days, or have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Those tested outside of Navarro County who receive a positive confirmation are encouraged to contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.