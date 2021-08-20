As of Thursday, Navarro Regional Hospital reported 23 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 18 of whom were unvaccinated. Of the three patients currently on ventilators, all are unvaccinated.
Navarro County confirmed 85 new cases this week and has reported a total of 3,782 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Most have recovered, however, 66 have died as a result of the virus.
According to the health department’s data, more than half of these cases have been confirmed in people between the ages of 20 to 59.
Information is being updated daily by the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department, through the Office of Emergency Management's website, www.navarrocountyoem.com. To view local data, click the “Navarro County Current COVID-19 Case Demographics” button.
To date, Texas has confirmed more than 2.8 million total cases, 53,500 related-deaths, and 12,700 people currently hospitalized. Across the United States, there have been more than 37 million cases reported and more than 620,000 people have died.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, vaccines continue to be highly effective at preventing hospitalization and death and fully vaccinated people appear to be infectious for less time. The CDC recommends all eligible people get vaccinated and wear masks indoors in public spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, almost 55% of eligible Texans are fully vaccinated. More than 40% of Navarro County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
The COVID-19 vaccine is available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
Texans can also call the Texas Division of Emergency Management's State Mobile Vaccine Program at 844-90-TEXAS, Option 3, to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic for groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more. Homebound residents can also call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team come to their home.
