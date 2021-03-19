As Texas marks one year since its first COVID-related death, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased and the percentage of Texans vaccinated has surpassed that of those who have tested positive for the virus. Navarro County reported 3,401 confirmed cases and 142 related deaths Monday, March 15.
Since reporting began last year, Texas has recorded around 2.4 million confirmed cases and 45,000 deaths.
As of Monday, Navarro Regional Hospital's capacity with lab-confirmed COVID-19 was 8.16%. The hospitalization rate is 5.48% for Trauma Service Area E, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
According to the Department of State Health Services, about 10% of the state's population has been fully vaccinated as of March 17.
Vaccines have been approved for front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, people 50 and older, or 16 and older with a health condition at increased risk, and education and child care personnel.
According to DSHS' timeline, Spring 2021 is the best estimate of when vaccine will be available for the general public, which may change depending on production and how quickly other vaccines become available.
The Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department's vaccination hub continues to receive around 1,500 doses a week and currently provides doses of the Moderna vaccine at the I.O.O.F. Event Center in Corsicana.
The Vaccine Registration Portal is online at navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
To check the status of your registration, or if you don't have access to a computer, have questions or need help to register, call the Navarro County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 in Spanish, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If you have previously registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through the Navarro County COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Center and have not been contacted to receive your first dose, call the number above to update your information and schedule an appointment.
Several pharmacies, like Corsicana's Brookshires, Super 1, and Hometown Pharmacy are receiving weekly allotments of vaccines through state and federal programs.
Those wanting a vaccine are asked to register directly with the pharmacy.
Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to distribute to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding emergency rooms, and other clinics.
Public COVID-19 testing will resume this weekend at the I.O.O.F. Event Center. Register for free at www.gogettested.com/
Those who test positive outside of Navarro County are asked to contact the
Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
