As Navarro County weathered last month's severe winter storm, daily reporting of COVID-19 data was put on hold. The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management provided a summary of February's statistics, noting a decrease in daily case counts and hospitalizations.
According to the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department, the county reported 3,384 positive cases, 2,194 probable, and 129 deaths.
Statewide, as vaccinations increase, hospitalizations have decreased.
The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area E, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services, was 9.25%. Navarro Regional Hospital's capacity was with lab-confirmed cases was 7.84%.
So far, Texas providers have given more than 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and almost 1.7 million people are now fully vaccinated.
Navarro County's vaccination hub has given more than 6,000 doses since January, with more shipments delivered each week.
Currently, there are more than 12,000 people registered to receive the vaccine from the county's hub. To register, log on to navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q or call 903-875-3977 or 903-875-3978 for Spanish.
Nationwide the Centers for Disease Control also reported a decrease in cases, although the 74,806 cases reported Feb. 24 remains higher than what was seen during the pandemic's first peak almost a year ago.
Since the United States began its vaccination program, 68.3 million doses have been administered. Overall, about 46.1 million people, or 13.9% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Feb. 25.
A total of 503,587 COVID-19 deaths were reported as of Feb. 24, according to the CDC.
The number of people getting tested for COVID-19 continues to decline nationally. The CDC recommends anyone who has symptoms, or has been around someone with the virus, should get tested.
To find a testing center, visit www.gogettested.com/
Those who test positive outside of Navarro County are asked to contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731.
Local, state, and federal health officials continue to encourage residents to follow social distance guidelines and health and safety procedures to help fight the spread of the deadly virus.
