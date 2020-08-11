Members of Corsicana’s Commemorative Air Force Coyote Squadron canceled the 2020 AirSho scheduled for Nov. 7. Dubbed the “Best Little AirSho in Texas” this year would have have marked the 22nd annual affair for the Coyote Squadron based in Corsicana.
In the August edition of the Squadron’s newsletter named the “Coyote Howl” Squadron Leader, Col. Ken Authier, characterized the decision to cancel the AirSho because of uncertainties associated with COVID-19 as “a difficult, but right decision.”
The Coyote’s Operations Officer Dan Summerall said at the group’s monthly meeting Saturday, Aug. 8 “We just couldn’t in good conscience continue to have our air show with COVID-19 restrictions and perhaps putting our spectators and performers at risk.”
Masks and health screenings were required to attend the meeting at C. David Campbell Field in Corsicana. Once inside the hanger, social distancing protocols were enforced.
“I certainly hope performers will recover through this and be ready for our invite next year,” Authier said.
Several CAF air shows have already canceled events this year.
Canceling the show will affect the group’s bottom line, but members of the squadron expressed their appreciation and support for local businesses advertisers and sponsors who are going through tough economic times due to the pandemic.
Discussions are already underway about how the group will honor local veterans this upcoming Veterans Day.
