On an average day in the past, the dining areas of Across the Street Diner and Across the Street Bistro by Andreas were full of hungry guests, sampling a unique dining experience in each venue. These days, however, the COVID-19 epidemic has left Executive Chef Andreas Kotsifos cooking to an empty restaurant.
“It has been a different experience to me,” Kotsifos said.
As with other local business owners, Kotsifos has reinvented how his restaurant works during this time, providing curbside service and to-go deliveries. The two dining experiences provide American-style breakfast fare, sandwiches, and soups from the Diner, and steaks, seafood, and a broad appetizer selection with a European flair with its Bistro side.
Kotsifos said that business has dropped dramatically during the social restrictions, with a near 70% reduction in visiting customers. However, with the transition to curbside and delivery, Kotsifos is determined to keep all of his employees together as a team, and has not let go of any staff. Instead, servers are now delivery drivers for all dining orders.
“We do our best to deliver to them, or provide pickup,” Kotsifos said.
During the shelter in place, locals can still enjoy fine dining at home. Delivery favorites have been the wide variety of steaks Across the Street Bistro offers, such as prime rib, Delmonico, and filet mignon. The Charcuterie boards have been a popular favorite, as is the Chilean sea bass.
With the extra time, Kotsifos is keeping his kitchen clean to provide a safe and enjoyable dining experience, though he is ready for a return to welcoming guests back to the restaurant.
“Hopefully this is over soon,” Kotsifos said of the current health situation. “Nobody likes this, believe me.”
Across the Street Diner
7 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week
903-874-9111
Across the Street Bistro by Andreas
5 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week
903-218-2118
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
On the net:
https://www.facebook.com/AcrossTheStreetDiner
https://www.facebook.com/AcrossthestreetbistrobyAndreas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.