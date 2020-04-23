Arlene Crawford, also known as “Miss Arlene” to her dining regulars, said she serves “soul food you grew up on, the kind your grandma used to fix.”
With 40 years of cooking experience under her belt, her Kountry Kitchen opened in 2017 with a menu of comfort food favorites such as meatloaf, ham, brisket, catfish, and chicken fried steak.
While serving up big family-style meals has been part of her restaurant's menu, the dining room has been empty since the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how local restaurateurs do business.
“It's affected me because I've had to let three of my help go,” Crawford said. “It's really been hard because most of my clients came in to eat.”
To compensate, she installed a drive-thru, and her restaurant also provides pickup, curbside and delivery service.
Crawford said the chicken fried steak, beef tips and rice, and ox tails have been the restaurant's most popular sellers during this time. On Sundays, the kitchen runs a “4 for $55” special that serves up to four family-style meals, which includes four entrees, eight vegetables, and four breads. More meals can be added if needed for larger families.
Crawford encourages diners to stop by early if they want to sample the full range of her menu selections.
“Come by, buy something and support,” Crawford said. “With the type of food that we fix, it's best to not wait until we close, because you won't get your choice on a hot selling item.”
Arlene's Kountry Kitchen
122 W. Third Ave.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
10:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Closed Monday
903-851-1171
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/Arlenes-Kountry-Kitchen-1751665251524768
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.