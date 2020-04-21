Paul DePugh, owner of the Cicis and Cicis To-Go pizzeria franchises in Corsicana, has been coming up with new ideas to keep both of his restaurants busy during a time people are encouraged to stay home.
Coming from a fine dining culinary background, DePugh has been cooking for 43 years, half of that having worked with Cicis, opening the Highway 31 location in 2002, and the To-Go location in 2007.
No matter what the environment is, pizza remains a crowd pleaser in any situation. However, when a business is based on allowing guests the option to choose their own food items, a buffet becomes hard to sustain during a shelter in place.
DePugh said the decline in business has affected his locations “pretty violently,” especially his buffet. After closing the dining rooms March 21, the business has struggled as an organization formerly driven by diners' personal choices.
“We're fighting day by day just to stay alive and get through this and come out on the other side,” DePugh said.
To compensate, Cicis has gotten creative by offering several promotions such as $5 pepperoni and cheese pizza, and 20 wings for $9.99 specials. Cinnamon rolls and sweet items have been extremely popular selections.
The surprise successes, however, have been the newly-invented “Buffet” pizza, which provides four different types of flavors in one pizza, and pizza kits, allowing at-home chefs to make their very own “family night” style pizzas using dough, cheese, toppings, and sauce.
The buffet pizza and pizza making kits have been so popular, DePugh plans on keeping them as part of the regular menu. In the meantime, Cicis is offering delivery through DoorDash, curbside pick-up and to-go ordering.
While the new environment has been challenging, DePugh knows all the local businesses are in this fight together. In a partnership with Baumgartner Realty, Cicis has been providing pizzas to workers at the hospitals and grocery stores to keep morale up.
“We realize there are other people who are in this fight and we're still available to help them out as well,” DePugh said.
Despite the social distancing restrictions still in place, there has been some light at the end of this tunnel. DePugh said he has slowly been able to start bringing his employees back, and hopes by May, the dining rooms can reopen.
“I understand not everybody can eat out every day,” DePugh said. “But if you can think about just making a couple of visits a week that helps us all out tremendously.”
“Hopefully we've all done our jobs and stayed at home, and we will be ready in May.”
Cicis Pizza
3731 W. State Hwy 31
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week
903-874-0011
Cicis To-Go
604 W. Seventh Ave.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
903-874-0022
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/Cicis-Pizza-Corsicana-1772129882842220
www.facebook.com/CicisPizza3731WHwy31CorsicanaTX
www.facebook.com/CicisPizza604W7thAveCorsicanaTX
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.