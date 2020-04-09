Since opening in 1896, Collin Street Bakery has not only been a fixture for dining in Corsicana, but established itself as a popular favorite worldwide for cakes, pies, cookies, breads, and its iconic fruitcakes.
As the practice of social distancing has extended to a global level, the full-service bakery and cafe is doing its part, providing its fresh-baked goods to the community.
During this time, Collin Street Bakery is providing curbside to-go delivery for its baked goods, and is still taking lunch orders. The deli area, which serves made to order sandwiches, soups, and salads for lunch, is not currently offering soups.
While the bakery is not offering delivery, as it doesn’t have an established service in place, they will make exceptions if someone asks.
Even in a crisis, cookies remain the most popular choices, most notably their cherry ice box and M&M varieties. Sandwiches made with croissant breads are also popular sellers.
To offer extra assistance, the bakery is offering two types of “Quarantine Kits”: A “Breakfast” pack and a “Picnic” pack. Both offer essential food items, a selection of treats, and a few extras, such as paper towels and toilet paper.
There have been some changes and unfortunate consequences with the bakery franchise during the extended shelter in place, including reducing business operations, and having to let staff go.
“The business died so dramatically in all of our outlying stores that we closed them all and furloughed those people,” said Hayden Crawford, Vice-President Director of Collin Street Bakery.
The Seventh Avenue location in Corsicana remains open.
“We brought in some of those employees from some of those other stores into our Seventh Avenue location,” Crawford said. “That's where we do our curbside, the call-in orders.”
Despite the loss of staff, Crawford said they collected all of their employee's information to immediately rehire those workers once business comes back, adding the government has accepted and processed their Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security loan package, which will allow the bakery to hire back most, if not all, of their employees back once the funds become available.
Crawford said workers will help to keep the bakeries cleaned and organized until business returns.
“Shop us when you can,” Crawford said. “These restaurants, some of them really need the business, so if you're out there: Think local, shop local.”
Collin Street Bakery
401 West Seventh Ave.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday
12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday
903-874-7477
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/collinstreetbakery
www.instagram.com/collin_street_bakery
