Since Ellinya Italian opened in 2019, the family-owned restaurant has served up a variety of family-style Italian fare, including traditional favorites such as pizza, lasagna, and spaghetti, alongside chicken picatta and marsala, lobster ravioli, calamari, sandwiches and house-made salads. The meals come in single and family sizes.
The restaurant was originally a fixture of the downtown Dallas dining scene two decades ago. Since then, the business relocated to Corsicana. Currently managed by Anna Bernal, Ellinya Italian shares family recipes that have been passed down through generations.
“I just want the Corsicana community to know us much better and we enjoy opening our doors to them,” Bernal said.
Because of the shelter in place guidelines, Ellinya Italian is currently doing free deliveries within a five mile radius and curbside pickup for guests. It is recommended to call when diners arrive for their orders. Like other local businesses, the restaurant is still getting used to a new normal.
“It's affected us a lot,” Bernal said. “I think we can make it. It's very difficult for us because we've never had this kind of stuff going on before, but we try our best to communicate with our customers by using Facebook, Google, Yelp, and Outta the Box to let them know we are open and are going to stay open for them.”
Bernal says people can support their restaurant by spreading the word that they are open and ready to serve meals to the community.
Ellinya Italian
1607 W. Seventh Ave.
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday
Closed Sunday
903-602-5180
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/Ellinya.Italian
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
