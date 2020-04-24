Editor's Note: Starting Friday, April 24, Gov. Greg Abbott will allow “Retail-To-Go,” which lets reopened businesses deliver items curbside or to customer's homes. With the expansion of retail services, Curbside Corsicana is extending its coverage with places to shop, and places to dine.
Holly Hollingsworth of Feed Shack Boutique said she is “absolutely” going to be open for business Friday as she has missed her customers. The Feed Shack Boutique opened in January of 2014 out of Hollingsworth's home. After a series of locations in Angus and downtown, she settled into her current location November 2017 at 723 W. Second Ave., Suite B.
The Feed Shack is a women's boutique that offers a varied selection of clothes such as “Dear John” denim jeans and graphic tee tops, jewelry and earrings, shoes, Makeup Junkie bags, and various gift items. Gift cards are also available on its website.
“All the good stuff,” Hollingsworth said with a laugh.
After closing her doors a month ago due to shelter in place, Hollingsworth said it has been hard being away from the customers who frequently visit her business.
“I miss my customers,” Hollingsworth said. “I miss my interactions with them.”
Fortunately, The Feed Shack already had a website, and Hollingsworth posted to social media to take online orders and stayed interactive with her customers. The boutique owner has kept busy, offering free shipping for qualifying orders.
“If they want it, they're going to get it,” Hollingsworth said.
With the restrictions lessened, customer orders will be made available in the store's mailbox, or left outside the door on a table. Hollingsworth said she will confirm and monitor customer arrivals via text or calls to ensure their item is delivered securely.
The extended time away from customers has not been wasted. Hollingsworth has rearranged the store and added a new checkout counter for an eventual full store opening. She is also looking to do “live” sales via her social media.
“You can't see it yet, but you can peek through the window,” Hollingsworth said for curious customers.
Hollingsworth has also used her extra time to home school her two teenage boys.
She offered offered some suggestions to those wanting to support local retail.
“Be active on social media. Like, share, comment, tag a friend. There's a lot of things people can do that are free to support businesses even if they don't have the money to shop.”
“The number one thing is making a purchase.”
Feed Shack Boutique
723 W. Second Ave., Suite B
11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday
By appointment, Saturday
Closed Sunday and Monday
Call to schedule an additional appointments outside of business hours
903-602-5266
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/feedshackboutique
www.instagram.com/feedshackboutique
Are you a retail owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series.
