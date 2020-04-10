Italian Village, located in the 24th Street Center, has been a staple of Corsicana since longtime resident Baskin Imeri opened the restaurant a decade ago.
These days, the eatery is managed by his son, Vebi Sopi, serving up fresh pizzas and other classic Italian favorites.
Sopi said the pizza at Italian Village is “the best pizza in town,” and is running a 20% off pizza discount on Tuesdays. However, he is quick to recommend the restaurant's other selections such as ravioli, calzones, spaghetti, salads, and a popular favorite, chicken alfredo.
As with other local businesses, Sopi said he has struggled in the new environment. He said with decline in sales up to 40% or more, he has had to shorten his staff.
“We could definitely use some business for sure, like everybody else,” he said.
While Italian Village has always done delivery, the restaurant is also offering curbside to-go services.
Sopi said the best way to help local restaurants is to get food to go, or order delivery.
“If possible, tip the delivery drivers and the people who bring your orders to curbside,” he said. “I think this goes for every business: Coffee shops and restaurants and everybody. They make the money off of tips, and they go a long way.”
Sopi also said he wants to thank the generosity of his customers, and the medical professionals and first responders out there working for the community.
“We're all in this together,” he said.
Italian Village
510 N. 24th Street (in the 24th Street Center shopping area)
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday
Closed Sunday
903-874-6804
On the Net:
http://box5361.temp.domains/~italibk7/
www.facebook.com/ItalianVillageCorsicanaTX
