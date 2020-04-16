The COVID-19 pandemic has made things difficult to keep a once familiar flow of customers in dining rooms and coffee shops of Corsicana. April Pomeroy, owner of Mita's Coffee House and Fine Food, has spent the last few weeks working to keep her staff busy and delicious drinks poured in this new age of social distancing.
After leaving a corporate job, Pomeroy went to coffee school and fell in love with the art of making specialty drinks. After Pomeroy and her husband moved to Corsicana and started a family, she eventually realized her vision to buy Mita's downtown.
While coffee shops are generally bustling places filled with conversations, people working on laptops, and social activity, the need for distance stopped that flow of movement.
“Coffee shops are just as much social as they are necessary for your coffee needs,” Pomeroy said.
Pomeroy said she remains open to look out for the well being of her staff.
“The only reason I'm open is because I want to keep all of my workers employed,” she said. “I didn't want to have to lay anyone off. “If I can make enough to cut them a paycheck at the end of the week so that their families don't have to suffer, then that's all I really care about.”
Mita's uses an app called Joe Coffee that allows customers to order coffee for curbside pickup. The app notifies the cafe of customers' arrival so staff can bring the drink to their car. The app also allows for fast counter pickup.
For people who are still working, Mita's is also delivering to homes and businesses.
Popular sellers and favorites during this time have been the Carmilla, a caramel-vanilla mixed drink, the Onyx Delight, and the Chicken Caesar wrap. Pomeroy said people are checking out new things on the menu “for some spice in their life” during this isolated time of sitting at home.
“We've tried to connect to our customers as much as we can,” she said.
Pomeroy says the best way to help small businesses is to stay engaged with them, encourage and smile, buy gift cards, and give tips, as that money goes directly to staff.
“We love our customers and we love our people,” she said. “Aside from the lack of business, it's also the lack of connection we have with our regular customers that we miss just as much. If you are in the coffee business, you like people.”
Mita's Coffee House and Fine Food
216 N. Beaton St.
7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Closed Sunday
903-602-5080
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/mitascoffeehouse
www.instagram.com/mitascoffeehouse
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
