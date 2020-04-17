Napoli's Italian Restaurant and Bar has been a popular eatery and nightspot since its opening in 2005. While the weekends are usually bustling with activity, things have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced business owners to reduce hours and close dining rooms. Even with its bar area closed, Napoli's is still serving up a variety of favorites.
Charlie Shala, who helps run the business with his brothers Adrian and Nick, serves up popular favorites such as pizza, pasta, veal, seafood, steaks, sandwiches and salads.
Despite its full menu, Napoli's has felt the pressure from having to limit its range of dining services.
“We're trying to keep the doors open so we can keep our wait staff and our employees,” Shala said. “It's pretty tough. We're trying to keep everybody here and going, whatever we can do to keep the employees working, and trying to pay bills.”
Napoli's is currently offering curbside pick-up and delivery, serving up pizzas, lasagna, and spaghetti in family-sized portions, providing a low-cost means to serve five to seven people.
“We're just trying to feed people as cheaply as possible,” Shala said.
Shala says he is appreciative of the customers who have helped to keep Napoli's staff busy.
“Everyone is trying their best to keep us going, supporting us,” Shala said. “Everybody's been running out of jobs, so it's been tough on everybody.”
“We're trying our best because, honestly, the best thing would be for us to close, but we can't just do that to our employees and our community who have been supporting us for so long. We're trying to keep our employees. That's our main thing.”
Napoli's Italian Restaurant and Bar
111 E. Collin Street
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday
11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday
903-874-9004
On the Net:
http://napolisitalianrestaurants.com/corsicana
https://www.facebook.com/napolis.bar
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
