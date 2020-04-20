Old Mexican Inn Restaurant and Cantina, affectionately known to locals as “OMI,” has been an institution for the Corsicana community since 1941. It's also a unique piece of local history as the first Mexican restaurant to open in town. Owned by generations of the Flores family, the restaurant began downtown before moving to its current location at 2407 W. Seventh Ave. in 1965.
With businesses relying on continued community support during the COVID-19 pandemic, Julius Flores and Danica Flores Woolley shared their own experiences with Curbside Corsicana.
Serving fresh food prepared daily, Old Mexican Inn has been feeding a devoted and hungry fanbase for nearly 80 years. Yet, with dining rooms currently closed to the public, the family has found the shelter in place guidelines a new and unfamiliar experience that has changed their business dramatically.
The restaurant is currently providing curbside and pick-up orders for customers.
“We're very community oriented,” Flores said.
“Especially now with everything going on,” Woolley said. “We're very blessed to see the recent support of our customers. To be busy the way we have been is a blessing.”
“We seat around 170 people and that's if the restaurant's completely full,” Flores said. “We're used to inside dining and our customers are too, and we've got a small bar in there which is normally full, and we're proud of that. But yes, it has affected us, and we're having to endure like everyone else, and we had to address scheduling.”
Old Mexican Inn employs 48 people, with Woolley serving as manager and office manager. Since the dining room closed, the restaurant has been using a rotating skeleton crew. Eighteen of those employees rely on tips for the bulk of their wages.
Woolley said she is grateful for the restaurant's long-time staff.
“They're working really hard for us right now, and we really appreciate them,” she said. “We're trying to take care of all of our employees.”
While the staff misses their experiences with regular customers, the restaurant is serving everything to go for an at home experience. Popular dining favorites during this time have been the cheese or beef enchiladas and fajitas.
“Why cook when someone can cook it for you?” Woolley said.
She said customers have driven over 70 miles just for a pick-up order, some just for Old Mexican Inn's hot sauce and “Orange Dip,” a nicknamed secret recipe that was once known as “Old Mexican Inn Special Salad Dressing” before the local name stuck.
Fans are still been able to keep up with Old Mexican Inn's specials and updates through social media.
“It's been a learning process,” Woolley said. “We're learning as we go.”
Regardless, Flores has retained a positive outlook in light of the changes.
“You never get too old to learn,” he said. “It's been a different deal, and we're still here, and we're going to be here. We thank the city and the county, and Corsicana and the community for that.”
Flores added people should support the other restaurants are going through the same trials they are.
Old Mexican Inn Restaurant and Cantina
2407 W. Seventh Ave.
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday
10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Closed Monday
903-874-9061
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/Old-Mexican-Inn-Restaurant-Cantina-131916473524789
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.