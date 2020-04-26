Sweet Tangerine gift shop opened to curbside service Friday, and its owner, Carmen Austin, said she is ready to get back to work.
Austin said she already has about 30 orders ready for pickup.
Sweet Tangerine has been serving Corsicana's gift shop needs for over 11 years. The 2,200 square foot store offers baby items, clothing, table top items, jewelry, handbags, a men's area, and a bridal and baby registry. The shop offers brand names like Brighton, Kendra Scott, and Kyler Candles.
The store also offers free gift wrapping, and local shipping.
“My primary dream was to own a shop,” Austin said. “I've always enjoyed going into other little gift shops, and that's what I wanted to have for other people.”
Austin said when the store closed in March, her store manager, who does all of their social media, convinced her to host videos every day, which were well received by her clientele.
Cleaning supplies and candles have been popular items during this time, and the store has been preparing orders for Mother's Day.
“They were wanting things,” Austin said of her customers. “They were starving for products and gifts. The world goes on and they still need things.”
Austin started offering shipping, working with Pack 'N' Mail to deliver items to her online buyers. The store was sending out anywhere from five to 40 items a day during the first month. The busy schedule pay her utilities and vendors during the extended closure, though without in-store customers regularly shopping, she did have to cancel some merchandise.
Despite people wanting to come into the store, Austin said she has been firm with the social distancing rules.
“It's like a whole new world for us,” she said. “We just have to keep people in their cars.”
Austin also provided a few words of encouragement for other local business owners.
“I've been worried for our little town. Our little downtown area, we've come so far, and this has been very devastating for a lot of the businesses,” she said.
“I encourage them to get out of their comfort zone and make some videos, let people know what you have, because even though customers have been in your shop, they don't know specifically what they want or need. I think social media is no more important than ever.”
Sweet Tangerine
126 W. Fifth Ave.,
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday
Closed Sunday
903-872-6556
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/sweetangerinecorsicana
www.instagram.com/sweetangerine_corsicana
Are you a retail owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series.
