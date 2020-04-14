Taco Shop has been a Corsicana icon since Roger Tarvin opened the eatery over 40 years ago. As of 2016, the popular dining spot has been owned and managed by his son-in-law, Jared Ray. The restaurant keeps the same familiar tastes and recipes, while updating the menu with new additions.
Ray spends his time making sure all of Taco Shop's food is fresh and ready to order, with a longtime staff that has become an extended family he looks out for. With shelter in place affecting local business, Ray has closed the dining room, though guests can still come in to order for takeout, or use the drive-thru service.
“Over the years, everybody's gotten to know that our drive-thru is very fast, so it doesn't take long to get through,” Ray said.
Regardless, customers are placing larger orders these days. He said the best selling items during this time has been the grilled chicken burritos.
While Taco Shop runs a 10 for $10 special on Sundays, allowing diners to mix and match bean burritos and soft and hard shell tacos, Ray has extended the special to start every day after 3 p.m.
“You can get 10 bean burritos, and that can feed quite a few kids,” Ray said. “You couldn't go to the store and buy food that cheap. We're doing that to help the community out and we're proud of that.”
Taco Shop also gives discounts to military veterans, police officers, and firefighters.
Ray said he appreciates the community rallying together to show support and care during this difficult time.
“What we've seen people do is great, a lot of business owners in town have been buying gift cards and taking them out to the nurses and the doctors and the hospital staff and physicians,” Ray said.
“We've seen a lot of people 'paying it forward' by buying food for the person behind them, and it keeps going for a little while, which is really neat. A lot of people in the drive-thru have been asking how we're doing... just the hometown feel of everybody trying to support the local businesses is great.”
“It's a heck of a time right now, and we all have to come together and we're seeing a lot of good come out of people.”
Taco Shop
1119 W. Seventh Ave.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Lobby closes at 8 p.m.
903-874-3440
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/TacoShopCorsicana
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
