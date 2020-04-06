Mathew Slovacek, owner of The Cana Nutrition, is in the business of keeping people healthy, one drink at a time. Slovacek started Hometown Nutrition in Ennis before bringing his successful concept to Corsicana last year.
His business, located at 508 N. Main Street, offers up a variety of vitamin enriched meal replacement and protein shakes, metabolism boosting energy drinks made with herbal teas, pre and post workout drinks, and snack protein bars.
Recommended drinks include the fruit-flavored “Skittles” drink, or the tropical “Island Twist” and “Grinch” drinks. For shakes, there are flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, cookies and cream, and fruit-based options to please the sweet tooth.
“Yes, are shakes are amazing, but what we want is a positive place for people to come to so they can still see a smile, and still see a positive face in the community,” Slovacek said.
These meal replacement nutritional drinks serve as an alternate food source in this social distancing environment. Slovacek has made numerous adjustments to keep staff and the community safe with gloves for its staff, and sanitizing every 30 minutes.
While no longer taking cash or credit cards to minimize the spread of bacteria, The Cana Nutrition is utilizing invoices to keep its curbside and delivery transactions completely hands free.
Slocvacek said he wants to see local businesses benefit from community support, and from helping each other.
“Everyone can benefit from tagging your favorite place and putting a picture on your social media platforms to let people know they are still open,” he said. “We're a community and we're in it together. It's not 'dog eat dog' in side of a community that wants everybody to be successful. You win, I win.”
It really hurts my heart that I see local businesses that I become friends with, have to close their doors, and it gets me kind of emotional to see them close.” Slovacek said. “That's why I'm so grateful that we do have a client base and a customer base that continues to support us and we can stay open because we have a food source.”
The Cana Nutrition
508 N. Main Street (look for the bright yellow door)
6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday
8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday
Closed Sunday
902-217-9058 (call or text during business hours)
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/The-Cana-Nutrition-113024306774193
www.instagram.com/thecananutrition
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
