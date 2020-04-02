No matter what the occasion, people love tacos, and Yebel Shlimovitch of The Taco Station spends every day cooking up Mexican culinary favorites.
Like other local business owners, Shlimovitch's business has been affected by the needs for the public to shelter in place. While his main restaurant is closed during this time, his taco truck is still making the rounds to serve his authentic and distinctive flavors in Corsicana and the greater Navarro County area.
Shlimovitch said he is hopeful that his restaurant will be able to reopen once social restrictions lessen, and people can move about freely again.
It's tough right now,” he said. “I still have to pay employees, bills, rent, and insurance. I hope we'll be able to reopen the restaurant soon, but some of us, like one or two restaurants or other regular stores will never be able to open their doors because of what's going on.”
Despite his own difficulties, Shlimovitch has been taking the time to show his appreciation and help others through his food, providing free burritos to first responders last weekend, and providing free food to whoever needs it the most 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at Grace Community Church at 227 N. Beaton Street.
While tacos remain the truck's signature item, Shlimovitch says the burritos and quesadillas have become huge favorites during this time.
“I had one customer the other day say 'This is not a burrito. This is a MOREito because it is so big.' She was very joyous,” Shlimovitch laughed. “These are very good-sized meals for one person.”
Shlimovitch took a final moment to promote his taco truck and other small business owners.
“I believe the best way to support the restaurants is to go and order from the small businesses and small restaurants because we're the ones who are struggling the most,” Shlimovitch said. “We still have to pay the bills.”
Follow the Taco Station Food Truck Facebook page for updates on location and hours. In Corsicana, The Taco Station food truck is normally found parked at the corner of Seventh and 12th Avenue.
903-467-9804
On the Net:
https://www.facebook.com/thetacostation
www.instagram.com/Thetacostation
www.facebook.com/yebel.shlimovitch
https://www.thetacostationrestaurante.com
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.