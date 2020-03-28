While residents are working within the recent shelter in place guidelines, local restaurants have turned to alternate means to keep serving customers.
Reese and Lori Hines of Timbers coffee shop have been a fixture of downtown Corsicana since the shop opened on April 1, 2017. Located at 129 W. Collin Ave., the shop offers a variety of coffees, smoothies, snacks, soups, and bagel sandwiches.
While the Hines family is still able to fulfill food orders, the adjoining boutique has been temporarily closed. Reese estimated that sales for their business dropped 50%, also in part due to customers not being able to dine-in.
To compensate, Timbers has been offering curbside and delivery service for its customers. On Fridays, the chicken 'n' dumplings soup is a popular favorite, while the chicken salad sandwich on a jalapeno cheddar bagel is a regular crowd pleaser.
The best way to support their restaurant is to call and order a coffee, a latte, or a sandwich, Reese said.
“Keep doing the normal routine, but not the norm,” Reese said. “Keep coming by, ordering food, and doing your thing like you used to, but now we'll bring it out to your car. Wear your PJs, and we'll bring it to you.”
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday
9 am to 3 pm, Saturday
Closed, Sunday and Monday
903-503-0363
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series.
On the Net:
https://www.instagram.com/timbers_corsicana/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.