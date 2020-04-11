Lupita Rodriguez, the owner of Town Nutrition has been serving up healthy lifestyle options to the community since Sept. 20, 2017. Rodriguez grew her company with the help of her daughter, Luz Salas, by promoting the eatery's energizing teas and protein shakes through social media.
Town Nutrition's numerous beverage options are equivalent to meal replacements: Low in calories and high in nutrition. With COVID-19 requiring restaurants to close their dine-in areas to the public, Rodriguez and her staff, two college students named Sydney Gelsthorpe and Audrey Wilds, are providing curbside and delivery options to their customers.
The eatery's best-selling and customer favorite selections include teas such as the Aqua Fish, Strawberry Cucumber, Incredibles, and Blue Hawaiian. Popular shakes include the Snickers, Strawberry Cheesecake, and White Chocolate Reese’s.
Rodriguez said there have been some changes in their business since the shelter in place took effect.
“During these times it’s when we try to work harder and harder to help people protect themselves and with these products,” Rodriguez said. “We know it will help their immune system to become stronger.”
Rodriguez said Town Nutrition takes every safety precaution they can to protect their customers and staff, as they serve their shakes and teas.
“We try to make our customers feel at home when they come here by having a positive attitude and giving out good vibes,” Rodriguez said. “We also write motivational phrases on the cups to give them hope, love, and courage that all of this pass away soon. We are also trying to put out promotions and discounts to help out our customers that come here.”
Despite adjusting to a new normal, Rodriguez offers some words of encouragement.
“Even though we’re going through this, people can do so much to support small business,” she said. “They can share their posts, social media page, talk about it to their friends and families, or just by going and buying items and food from them. These kind of small things are what help out people and their business.”
“We love what we do and appreciate every single one who supports our business because behind all of this, they’re helping out a family achieve their dream.”
Town Nutrition
1512 W. 2nd Avenue
7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday
7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday
972-730-3760
On the Net:
https://www.facebook.com/tncorsicana
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series. #thegreatamericantakeout @texastravel @texastravelnews
