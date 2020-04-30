Tucker Town BBQ & More specializes in barbecue, but can satisfy any appetite with its delicious hamburgers, seafood, keto items and daily specials. Opened in June 2016, the restaurant is currently offering take out or delivery in Corsicana and surrounding towns.
When dining rooms closed statewide, Tucker Town rose to the challenge, offering delivery within 20 miles to continue feeding the community.
“We have never experienced something like this, and every day brings new challenges,” said owner Andrea Bancroft.
“We have been just rolling with the punches and asking our customers what we can do to make their lives easier through this pandemic and working to accomplish all of those requests,” she said.
Family meals of barbecue brisket, pork, chicken, turkey or pork and fried catfish with all the fixings will feed six people and include a gallon of tea or lemonade and dessert.
In addition to daily specials, Tucker Town offers its full menu seven days a week. Diners can browse the menu on the restaurant's Facebook page @TuckerTownBBQ.
Committed to caring for its customers, Tucker Town has even started carrying toilet paper, paper towels, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, ground beef and ribeye steak meals.
Tucker Town's dedicated staff includes Bancroft, managers Kristie London and Melissa Hagger, and team leader Mason Minze.
“We are grateful that so many people in our community have come out and supported us and have shared our posts,” Bancroft said of the community's continued support.
“The best advertisement is word of mouth and personal experience. We love feedback from our customers.”
Tucker Town is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To order, call 903-851-3012.
Tucker Town BBQ & More
4095 S. Hwy 287, Corsicana
903-851-3012
Facebook @TuckerTownBBQ
Are you a restaurant owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series.
