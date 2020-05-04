Victorian Sample Florist has provided the community with expertly crafted floral arrangements for 34 years. The knowledgable staff specializes in weddings, events, proms and funerals, crafting fresh or silk flowers into traditional and modern designs.
“We have not really had to adapt much as most of our business is over the phone,” owner Tom Adams said of the pandemic's effect on the florist's day-to-day operations.
However, following public safety guidelines, the shop was closed to the public and staffed with minimal employees, providing curbside service and delivery.
“We are sanitizing all vases and making sure delivery drivers are wearing masks and gloves. We love bringing smiles with our fresh floral deliveries,” he said.
Adams said he, along with business manager Annot Walthall and designer Terry Weaver, look forward to the shop's reopening. In the meantime, they keep busy designing beautiful floral arrangements and custom jewelry.
“We are excited to reopen and let our customers see all the beautiful jewelry we have been making,” he said.
Victorian Sample Florist is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday in downtown Corsicana, located at 325 Beaton St. To place an order, call 903-874-3115, or email victoriansamples@att.net.
The shop is currently taking orders for Mother's Day, which is fast-approaching Sunday, May 10.
Are you a retail owner offering delivery, take out or curbside service? Email
news@corsicanadailysun.com for consideration in our upcoming Curbside Corsicana series.
