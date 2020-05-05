Waffle House has been around since 1955, making its debut in Corsicana in 1987. The beautiful new building, located at 2951 S. Hwy. 287 in Corsicana, was completed after much anticipation at the end of last year, where it continues to be a popular dining spot.
“We are a popular breakfast spot because our customers are our family,” said manager Tammie Haynes. “We love and miss our customers and look forward to seeing their smiling faces.”
Haynes is joined by Denise Zuniga, Lead, Tori Carruth, Assistant Manger, and Supervisors Ruth Robinson and Robert Gross; Grill Operators Shane Haynes, Jade Ellison, Desiree Seals, Micah Watkins, Megan Beattie, and Dequone Ward; and Sales People Tai Ballard, Emily Goodnoe, Melissa Hatley, Sophia Newland, Maite Nieto, Marc Wing, Richard Cain, Liz Downs,Te'iona James, Megan Kennison, John Tobias, Joan Wynne, and Jay Whitmire.
“We take pride in our ability to help in disaster situations, like hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, but this has affected us in a different way,” she said.
“Some of our stores have closed, but Corsicana is one of the lucky ones,” she said. “Even though our store hours have changed we are still able to be here for our valued customers.”
Corsicana's Waffle House has established new store hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday and offers curbside, catering, and a budget-friendly deal of four meals for just $25.
The restaurant also participates in the Adopt-A-Meal program, which allows diners to purchase a meal for health care workers and law enforcement. Waffle House will then donate meals to these valued front line workers.
Waffle House even provides Groceries To Go so you can enjoy its delicious food in the comfort of your own home.
To order, call 430-775-9672.
