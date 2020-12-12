Throughout the state, students competed in Texas FFA's State Leadership Career Development Dec. 1 through 5.
Dawson FFA’s Public Relations Team qualified for the state competition by finishing first in one of the state’s 66 district competitions and first in one of 12 area competitions.
The team placed 10th in the Public Relations Contest out of 297 teams statewide. Team members included Bodey Martinez, Jaedyn Stapleton, Alison Vizcarra, and Ty Williams.
Dawson FFA’s all-senior team had its share of successes this year, placing in the top three at three invitational contests prior to district, after overcoming numerous obstacles.
According to Michelle Sammon, Ag. Science Teacher, all four students are heavily involved in other extracurricular activities from sports to other student organizations and dual credit coursework.
Committed to success, they spent whatever free time available after practices, part-time jobs, and weekends preparing for this competition.
One member even had surgery the day before a contest and spent the weekend preparing a younger sibling to fill in for her.
Despite the last minute substitution, the team finished third out of 16 teams.
“In a year where it would be easy to lessen their efforts with everything going on around them, this team only pushed harder to succeed and it was truly inspiring to me as a teacher” Sammon stated.
Aside from the Public Relations team, Dawson FFA had 10 other leadership teams compete at the district level in various events.
Dawson being among the smallest chapters in the area, managed to clinch the District Sweepstakes award with eight teams finishing in the top three and seven advancing to the area contest. At the area level, four teams received top five plaques and the Dawson FFA placed third in overall sweepstakes for Area VIII.
“This has been our most successful Leadership season thus far and we could not be more proud of the 26 students who competed in each of these events,” Sammon stated.
“I have been blessed with hard-working and dedicated students, a supportive administration and school board, experienced, talented, and valued teaching partners in Mike Littrell and now, Kevin Leerskov, and amazing parents who are willing to share their children with us in order to receive the success our chapter has enjoyed in my 15 years as one of the Ag. Science Teachers in Dawson.”
Some of Dawson FFA’s recent successes include five state qualifying Leadership Development teams, three placing in the top ten; nine students qualifying for the state contest in prepared public speaking; seven state winners, three National Finalists, and two National Winners in Proficiency Award categories; three Star Award state finalists and one state Star American Award winner; nine district officers, three area officers, and two state officer candidates; one Ford Leadership Scholar; numerous major and county stock show awards; and several state and national scholarship and degree recipients.
Sammon said none of this would be possible without each of these parts of the equation working harmoniously together.
As the members of the Public Relations team said in their presentation, “There is a story behind every plaque and banner, and as all FFA members and advisors will tell you, none come easily and without effort.”
“I hope they will also tell you, however, that their efforts have contributed to their personal, leadership, and career success as is the mission of the FFA organization and the greatest reward for all teachers,” Sammon stated.
“Though we will lose some very successful seniors this year, Alison Vizcarra, a three-time state qualifier in the Public Relations contest, Ty Williams, a state finalist in Public Speaking, and Jaedyn Stapleton, a previous state qualifier in the FFA Broadcasting event, we are encouraged by the legacy they will leave behind as their success is sure to serve as encouragement for younger students.”
While Sammon has high praise for her students, she is humble about her own contributions to the program.
“We have success year after year with her leadership,” Principal Robert Bray stated. “She is such an asset to Dawson Junior and Senior High. She truly is amazing and gives 110% to her students.”
The members of Dawson FFA’s Public Relations team expressed their gratitude for her guidance and dedication to their current and future success.
"Ms. Sammon has greatly impacted my life,” Alison Vizcarra stated. “She is an outstanding teacher who is very dedicated to her school and students."
"Ms. Sammon values the life of all of her students and has personally set me up for success in and outside the classroom,” Ty Williams stated.
"Ms. Sammon is a huge asset to Dawson ISD,” Jaedyn Stapleton stated. “I personally am very thankful for her dedication and how she always pushes us to be the best.”
"Ms. Sammon is an amazing teacher who knows how to set every kid up for a successful path," Bodey Martinez stated.
Bray also shared that Sammon was recently elected to the State Ag Teachers board of directors.
