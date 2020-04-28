With schools closed through to the end of the school year, teachers from Dawson Independent School District help guide their students virtually.
Sharing their stories are four teachers from Dawson ISD: Brittany Brumley, Will Brumley, Alice Gray, and Jennifer Miller.
Brittany Brumley
A Baylor graduate who began her career teaching elementary school children, Brittany Brumley has taught at Dawson ISD for three years alongside her husband, Will. With 17 years of teaching experience, she has been covering the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade classes since 2018.
When the COVID-19 pandemic called for school closures, Brittany credits her principal for immediately putting together a student packet, which included a nine-week lesson plan and passwords to online programs.
Once a week, Brittany checks in on her students, keeping them on track and offering help when needed.
Before the school closure, Brittany was reading novels with her classroom. During the shelter in place, she felt it important to finish those readings with the kids so she began reading chapters and posting related videos for students to review and discuss.
Brittany found free websites for students and parents to access Accelerated Reader point program books to continue their work.
“I just want them to read,” Brittany said. “I want them to enjoy reading, so that was my goal.”
Brittany also uses an app called Class Dojo, a popular classroom program called Reader Theater, and added suggestions for fun and educational things parents could do outside of a classroom
Will Brumley
“Dawson is family,” Will Brumley said of his colleagues and the district's adaptation to the “new normal.”
Will has been with Dawson ISD since 2011, teaching high school science and coaching tennis.
Already a proponent of using technology in his classroom and now distanced from his students, Will is using that technology from home, though it has not been without challenges.
Fast internet access is limited in a rural area, though most of the kids have a data plan on their phone, and the school has an open WiFi connection available after class hours. The district has also provided hotspots and iPads to students without online access.
Will uses iPads in his own classroom, doing lectures and notes and talking with the kids about how it directly applies to real life. He also uses his page on the district's website to post information and links to study material for students, giving them immediate access to online resources when schools closed.
Will said he works to ensure personal connections with both his students and their parents.
“I do my best to attend as many events as possible,” Will said of his former school schedule. “I make my rounds before school and joke with the kids and just look out for those that might be having some emotional issues that could be curbed before the day started. Dawson ISD is home for me.”
Will recognizes there will continue to be a learning curve in this new virtual environment for his students and parents.
“The students are still expected to learn, but in the classroom we can be with them and make sure they are doing what they are expected to do,” he said.
“With distance learning, we have to watch their progress online. We stay in contact with the parents and sometimes there seems to be a disconnect between what parents think the kids are doing, versus what they are actually getting done.
It is easy for the students to forget about the assignments they're supposed to be doing.”
To keep in touch, Will uses Remind, Google Voice, Google Classroom, and the district’s email to communicate with the students and their parents.
“It is voluntary, but it got the kids used to using Zoom in order for me to be able to show them how to work problems on a one on one basis, while still maintaining distance,” Will said.
“If I hear that some kids aren’t doing work for another class, I will make contact just to see what the issue is. Some of them just hadn’t done it and agreed that they will. I just want them to know that I care about their success and them not taking care of business in any class isn’t ok and I know about it.”
While Will said that distance learning is not the best way for kids to learn, it is the best solution in this environment where learning is expected to continue.
Will said not being able to see his students finish the school year hurts as there's no way to know what could have been. But he is looking forward to seeing his colleagues and students in a normal learning environment again.
“Life has been different, but it will get back to normal in time and we will all celebrate,” Will said. “It will be like a big family reunion at school.”
Alice Gray
Alice Gray has taught math at Dawson Elementary School for the last 16 years. Dawson ISD has been a part of her family, with Gray graduating Dawson's Class of 1989, followed by her two sons.
The teacher presents her lessons with a fun approach, teaching math through songs, discussions, and foldable projects about the subject.
“I love it when the seniors tell their class story and they sing one of my songs,” Gray said. “It really makes me feel good about being a teacher. Believe me I can’t carry a tune but, the fact they can remember a song from fifth grade and the meaning behind it makes me happy.”
Gray has approached distance-learning with a “sink or swim” attitude. She credits the district for already having online programs available for students, which led to faster distribution of materials.
The program lets teachers monitor students live, allowing Gray to send a message through the program or reach out to the parents to help students having problems. Teachers also do weekly phone calls to see how they can help. Gray says is has been nice to get to know the parents.
“I think we can both say we appreciate each other more than ever,” Gray said.
Despite the virtual curriculum, Gray said she misses her students, saying teachers need their kids as much as kids depend on their instructors.
“To say that I miss my students is an understatement,” Gray said. “I miss them so much. They think I am funny, smart, and kind. This crisis teaching has been enlightening. I have learned to walk students and parents through some technology issues. I have learned to do Zoom meeting which has been so encouraging. My first Zoom meeting with my sixth graders I cried a little. It was just like the in classroom.”
Currently, Gray is co-hosting a lesson with fellow teacher Mrs. Balentine to help her sixth graders do research on a career, where they will report back their findings in a later session.
Gray said the students have done poems about being quarantined, discouraging them from using simple rhyming structures such as “Roses are Red.”
Dawson ISD has continued routine elements such as morning announcements and posting encouraging videos from the staff on their website. A pet lover, Gray has used an app that utilizes pictures of her dogs doing the announcements with the teacher providing the voices to keep her kids laughing and in good spirits.
Of the things Gray said she was looking forward to was “Award Day,” a last day of school event where students dress up, clean out their locker and gives hugs as they say good-bye.
This year, Gray will not be able to say good-bye to her kids in person, some she hasn't seen since March.
“It just seems strange,” she said.
Jennifer Miller
Jennifer Miller has been with Dawson ISD for six years, serving as the seventh and eighth grade English and Language Arts teacher, Yearbook Advisor, and Gifted and Talented Coordinator. Miller has a Masters degree in Educational Technology.
She's also no stranger to distance learning, having earned her degree through online classes. Her experience with educational technology incorporates literacy, integration, and research related to current and emerging trends. She uses this experience through iPads, Google Classroom and Google Docs, but at the beginning of this school year, Miller had no idea how crucial it would be for her students.
Miller described the initial experience of virtual learning as “intimidating,” but said students and staff made the transition smoothly through the use of teacher pages that would become the hub for student learning.
Digital resources have been furnished in a variety of ways to provide support and learning.
Miller said she credits Cameron Shaw, Dawson's Technology Director, Superintendent Stacy Henderson, the Dawson School Board, and Principal Robert Bray for their efforts to infuse technology into the school's instructional process.
“My goal is to learn with the least amount of stress and have some fun,” Miller said. “We are working together to try new adventures.”
Miller has been using the Google Classroom feature “Ask a Question,” where students responded to the teacher's statements with their opinion and responding to their classmates’ comments. The feature turned out to be a great discussion technique that required writing skills and critical thinking.
The students also played with coding, allowing them to create animations using their names, and later creating a dialogue between two virtual characters.
“We are building character with patience and understanding” Miller said. “I am so thankful my students understand and have patience with me! I have become more comfortable with making videos of myself and the work to help them. We have had fun seeing each other in Flipgrid videos and sharing what we’ve been doing.”
The majority of Dawson's students are able to participate in these lessons, and the district provided iPads and hotspots to those who needed them.
Miller said this experience has reminded her of what is important in life, but distance-learning does have its negative points, as she said it's easier to understand what's troubling students through more direct interaction.
She said she misses the hugs, handshakes, and jokes with her kids, as well as the opportunity to meet one of her new students in person.
“Our school is highlighting our seniors on Facebook to compensate for the hole COVID-19 has caused,” Miller said. “But in truth, we all are missing one of the greatest joys in life: graduation. My eighth grade students will not have their graduation.”
“I am proud to be a part of the Bulldog family,” Miller said. “Nothing is more authentic than the love for the school community that is experienced at Dawson.”
