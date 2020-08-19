8-22-20 Dawson ISD Thanks Lunch Ladies.jpg

Photo courtesy of Cameron Shaw Pictured are Dawson ISD's “Lunch Ladies” Barbara Nelson, Stacie Rodriguez, Cheryl Matthews, Gracee Henderson, Amy Dechaume, Toni Encinia, Carla Steele, Brittany Miller, Shelby Hogue, Felicia Henry, Laura Jones, Terri Donaldson, and Lindsey White. Not pictured is Food Service Director Lori James.

Dawson Independent School District gives thanks to its “Lunch Ladies.” These ladies have worked a lot of hours since March 2020 through July 2020 ordering, preparing, packaging and delivering 126,611 meals to kids in Dawson and the surrounding towns of Coolidge, Corsicana, Frost, Hubbard, Malone and Wortham.

Dawson ISD is proud of the dedicated service and love these women have shown during a time of high need for kids and families of Dawson and surrounding towns. They are “Essential Bulldogs” and are a “Big Deal” to all at Dawson ISD.

