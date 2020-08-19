Dawson Independent School District gives thanks to its “Lunch Ladies.” These ladies have worked a lot of hours since March 2020 through July 2020 ordering, preparing, packaging and delivering 126,611 meals to kids in Dawson and the surrounding towns of Coolidge, Corsicana, Frost, Hubbard, Malone and Wortham.
Dawson ISD is proud of the dedicated service and love these women have shown during a time of high need for kids and families of Dawson and surrounding towns. They are “Essential Bulldogs” and are a “Big Deal” to all at Dawson ISD.
