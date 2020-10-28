Dawson Independent School District announced Friday that all students will return to on-campus instruction Nov. 9.
Remote learning will still be available for a student who is the subject of a quarantine order issued by a governmental entity or on the recommendation of a healthcare provider.
Additionally, on a case-by-case basis, remote learning may be made available for a student if the student’s ARD committee or Section 504 committee determines that remote learning will provide the student with a free, appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment as required by federal law.
Dawson ISD remains fully committed to the health and safety protocols as outlined in the school district’s back-to-school plan that was implemented as the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
All employees and students are expected to continue to follow those guidelines to ensure that all campuses remain as healthy as possible.
For more information, contact the Office of the Superintendent at 254-578-1031.
