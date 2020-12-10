Dawwg Days of Dawson will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 12 with a Christmas parade, Christmas in the Park and a mini market.
The mini market will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson City Park Pavilion.
Vendors include usBorne Children’s books, Pampered Chef, Mary & Martha Home Décor, Color Sheet nail wraps, Paparazzi Jewelry, Handmade Decorative Signs, Fun and Cute T-shirts, Kelley’s Jewelry, Car Freshies/Home Air, Kool Keychains and Gift Baskets, and various handmade crafts, cards, home décor, unique tumblers, vinyl decals, and resin art.
S'mores, cookies and cocoa will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dawson Park Pavilion.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. at Dawson High School and proceed through downtown, ending at Dawson City Park.
After the parade, Santa will be at the Pavilion.
Parade applications are available at City Hall, Dawson High School, and on the DAWWG Days of Dawson Facebook page.
Volunteer are needed to make cookies for the event. To volunteer, or for more information, contact Barbara.Adler@cityofdawsontx.com.
